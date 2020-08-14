e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 19-year-old boy solemnises marriage in Ludhiana, court orders FIR against witnesses, priest

19-year-old boy solemnises marriage in Ludhiana, court orders FIR against witnesses, priest

A case under sections 10 and 11 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act was lodged against the accused.

cities Updated: Aug 14, 2020 22:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Appealing the Punjab and Haryana high court to provide security after solemnising love marriage against the will of his family has cost a 19-year-old teenager dearly after the court ordered an FIR under the Child Marriage Act against the witnesses and the gurdwara priest.

The accused were identified as Inderjit Singh of Gurdwara Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib, Jail Road, and two witnesses, Bittu Kumar of Gopal Nagar, Haibowal, and Rajinder Kumar of Mahavir Colony, Haibowal.

ASI Amarjeet Kumar said Sumit, 19, of Indra Colony had met Simranjit Kaur, 21, of Batala on Facebook a few months ago. The duo had eloped on July 23 and solemnised their marriage the same day in a gurdwara.

Thereafter, when the couple approached HC for protection, the court found that the boy was underage. A case under sections 10 and 11 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act was lodged against the accused.

top news
Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day
Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
Capable of giving befitting response to any aggression, says President
Capable of giving befitting response to any aggression, says President
Beirut blast: India sends 58 tonnes of emergency aid to Lebanon
Beirut blast: India sends 58 tonnes of emergency aid to Lebanon
Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly
Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly
‘If anyone dares…’: Rajnath Singh amid Ladakh border stand-off
‘If anyone dares…’: Rajnath Singh amid Ladakh border stand-off
Amit Shah discharged after testing negative for Covid-19, to stay in home isolation
Amit Shah discharged after testing negative for Covid-19, to stay in home isolation
‘I heard she doesn’t meet requirements’: Trump on Kamala Harris as VP nominee
‘I heard she doesn’t meet requirements’: Trump on Kamala Harris as VP nominee
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In