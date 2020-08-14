19-year-old boy solemnises marriage in Ludhiana, court orders FIR against witnesses, priest

cities

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 22:34 IST

Appealing the Punjab and Haryana high court to provide security after solemnising love marriage against the will of his family has cost a 19-year-old teenager dearly after the court ordered an FIR under the Child Marriage Act against the witnesses and the gurdwara priest.

The accused were identified as Inderjit Singh of Gurdwara Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib, Jail Road, and two witnesses, Bittu Kumar of Gopal Nagar, Haibowal, and Rajinder Kumar of Mahavir Colony, Haibowal.

ASI Amarjeet Kumar said Sumit, 19, of Indra Colony had met Simranjit Kaur, 21, of Batala on Facebook a few months ago. The duo had eloped on July 23 and solemnised their marriage the same day in a gurdwara.

Thereafter, when the couple approached HC for protection, the court found that the boy was underage. A case under sections 10 and 11 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act was lodged against the accused.