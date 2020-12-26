2,546 medicos selected to administer vaccine in Pune

cities

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 18:54 IST

PUNE At least 2,546 doctors and nurses have been selected by the civic administration as vaccinators, to administer the Covid-19 vaccine during the first phase of the vaccination drive.

The vaccinators have been undergoing a training which is likely to be the same as other universal vaccine programmes, but in addition, will include verification of registered candidates.

During a presentation to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, the district administration expressed its preparedness for vaccination given the possibility of a “second wave”.

As per the presentation, the administration has selected 2,546 vaccinators for the Covid-19 vaccine and a total of 1.97 lakh doses will be needed in phase one.

Phase one will vaccinate healthcare workers, front -line workers and then comorbid and members of the population above the age of 50.

Dr Ashok Nanadapurkar, district civil surgeon, who was also part of the meeting on Saturday attended by the deputy CM, said, “The administration is fully prepared for the vaccination drive which will take place as per the central government’s policy. Now we are awaiting the vaccine approval and the vaccinators are doctors and nurses who trained to conduct vaccinations. This time, however, the additional factor is a verification process for which we will have separate staff.”

The administration has also stated that of the 2,546 vaccinators, 1,445 will be from PMC, 157 from PCMC and 944 from Pune rural.

In its first phase the city will need about 91,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, 36,000 for PCMC and 70,000 for Pune rural. The administration currently has 185 refrigerators and 157 deep-freezers to store these doses.