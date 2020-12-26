e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 2,546 medicos selected to administer vaccine in Pune

2,546 medicos selected to administer vaccine in Pune

cities Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 18:54 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
         

PUNE At least 2,546 doctors and nurses have been selected by the civic administration as vaccinators, to administer the Covid-19 vaccine during the first phase of the vaccination drive.

The vaccinators have been undergoing a training which is likely to be the same as other universal vaccine programmes, but in addition, will include verification of registered candidates.

During a presentation to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, the district administration expressed its preparedness for vaccination given the possibility of a “second wave”.

As per the presentation, the administration has selected 2,546 vaccinators for the Covid-19 vaccine and a total of 1.97 lakh doses will be needed in phase one.

Phase one will vaccinate healthcare workers, front -line workers and then comorbid and members of the population above the age of 50.

Dr Ashok Nanadapurkar, district civil surgeon, who was also part of the meeting on Saturday attended by the deputy CM, said, “The administration is fully prepared for the vaccination drive which will take place as per the central government’s policy. Now we are awaiting the vaccine approval and the vaccinators are doctors and nurses who trained to conduct vaccinations. This time, however, the additional factor is a verification process for which we will have separate staff.”

The administration has also stated that of the 2,546 vaccinators, 1,445 will be from PMC, 157 from PCMC and 944 from Pune rural.

In its first phase the city will need about 91,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, 36,000 for PCMC and 70,000 for Pune rural. The administration currently has 185 refrigerators and 157 deep-freezers to store these doses.

top news
‘Bye-bye. We’re quitting!’ RLP pulls out of NDA over farm bills
‘Bye-bye. We’re quitting!’ RLP pulls out of NDA over farm bills
Andhra Pradesh gears up for 2-day Covid-19 vaccination dry-run in Krishna district
Andhra Pradesh gears up for 2-day Covid-19 vaccination dry-run in Krishna district
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs to move high court against jail dept
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs to move high court against jail dept
Prez Xi sending team to stop the Nepal party split. It’s a last-ditch effort
Prez Xi sending team to stop the Nepal party split. It’s a last-ditch effort
Ahead of Amit Shah’s visit to Manipur, a look at ILP system
Ahead of Amit Shah’s visit to Manipur, a look at ILP system
‘Wake up’: Digvijaya Singh calls upon Congress members to join farmers’ stir
‘Wake up’: Digvijaya Singh calls upon Congress members to join farmers’ stir
‘Suddenly he started getting some movement after lunch’: Bumrah lauds Siraj
‘Suddenly he started getting some movement after lunch’: Bumrah lauds Siraj
‘Some farmers misguided by their political masters’: Javadekar attacks oppn
‘Some farmers misguided by their political masters’: Javadekar attacks oppn
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In