2 arrested for assault on Pune policemen insisting on face mask

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 21:11 IST

PUNE: Two men were arrested by the Pune police on Sunday night for manhandling police personnel enforcing the rule mandating the use of the face mask in the city.

The two arrested men were identified as Kumer Mohammad Tamboli, 23, a resident of Bopodi, and Shoeb Bashir Mujawar, 23, a resident of Mahadewadi in Khadki.

At 8:30pm on Sunday night, Tamboli was riding a two-wheeler near Indira Kalyan Kendra in Kasai Moholla in Khadki.

Havaldar Sharad Khairnar attached to Khadki police station pulled him up for roaming without a mask on, according to the complaint lodged by Khairnar.

Tamboli allagedly returned with his friends to where the policeman was with his colleague and attacked them both.

The two were arrested by the police and produced in a local court on Monday.

A case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code and Section 51(b) of Natioanl Disaster Management Act 2005 was registered against the two. Assistant police inspector Harish Thakur of Khadki police station is investigating the case.