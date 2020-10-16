e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: 2 arrested for beating social worker to death

Ludhiana: 2 arrested for beating social worker to death

The accused deterred him from planting saplings in the area saying that when the plants grown into trees, would disturb the view of a vend and tavern nearby

cities Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 22:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The police on Friday arrested two men for beating a social worker to death.

The accused have been identified as Sukhdev Singh and Balwinder Singh of Balmiki Mohalla, Raikot.

Darshan Kaur, mother of victim Jasvir Singh, 30, of Kalsiyan village, said that on September 30, her son had gone to Hari Singh Nalwa Chowk in Raikot to plant sapling. She added that the accused deterred him from planting saplings in the area saying that when the plants grown into trees, would disturb the view of a vend and tavern nearby.Then they thrashed him and fled.

The locals rushed him to a hospital from where he was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh. The woman added that on October 6, she got her son admitted to a local hospital, where he succumbed to injuries on Thursday.

Three other accused, Anmol Singh of Kamalpura village, Manoj Kumar, and the manager of the liquor vend, are yet to be arrested.

top news
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
IPL 2020, MI vs KKR LIVE: Shivam Mavi strikes to remove Rohit Sharma
IPL 2020, MI vs KKR LIVE: Shivam Mavi strikes to remove Rohit Sharma
UP girl on way to hospital to see her mother raped. She finds them on FB
UP girl on way to hospital to see her mother raped. She finds them on FB
What’s common to TV news and the Opposition, writes Barkha Dutt
What’s common to TV news and the Opposition, writes Barkha Dutt
Morgan reveals what Karthik told him while handing over KKR captaincy
Morgan reveals what Karthik told him while handing over KKR captaincy
Harvard Prof Martin Kulldorff explains why schools should open | On the Record
Harvard Prof Martin Kulldorff explains why schools should open | On the Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In