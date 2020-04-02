2 arrested for spreading communal disharmony via WhatsApp video

cities

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 23:03 IST

Two men, including the administration of a WhatsApp group, were arrested by the Badalpur police on Thursday for allegedly spreading communal disharmony by circulating a video message.

The incident came to light in the intervening hours of Wednesday and Thursday, when a man forwarded a video message in a Greater Noida-based WhatsApp group , named Jai Hind, of which several police officials are members.

The message shows a family of one particular religion being quarantined, and a man alleging how they are being forced by the members of another religion to stay inside. The video further claims that the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic was part of a “conspiracy”.

“There were two parts to the message. One was the video itself while the other was an accompanying text message, which used derogatory language towards the members of a particular religious community. The message should not have been forwarded,” said Harish Chandra, deputy commissioner of police(DCP), Zone 2.

The suspects were identified as Yusuf Khan, the group administrator, who is a native of the Badalpur area, and Firoz Khan, a native of the Dadri area, who had sent the message.

Police officials are now looking to trace the family that had made the video. The police said suitable action will be taken against them once they are identified.

A case was registered at the Badalpur police station against the two suspects under relevant sections of the IT Act and Section 153B (promotion of enmity-prejudice to national integration) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC).

The instructions to file the FIR were first given by DCP of Zone 3, Rajesh Kumar Singh, who had come across the message. It had a request to forward it as widely as possible. Afterwards, both the suspects had apologised profusely on the group, said the police. The police have also recovered the two phones used by the suspects.

Gautam Budh Nagar police had earlier said that strict action will be taken against those who are spreading propaganda or fake news on social media in the light of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Police officials are maintaining a strict vigil in the district to ensure that lockdown guidelines are being followed. The commissioner of police on Thursday inspected areas near Pari Chowk, while the department also used drones for surveillance. According to the police the purpose behind such measures was to ensure that Section 144 was not being violated and that there was no hoarding of essential supplies.

The drones will capture the live footage of the violators making it easier for the police to take action against them. Security forces, including the Rapid Action Force (RAF), have also been deployed in the district to deter people from violating the lockdown.