2 bookies held for online betting during IPL in Bhayandar

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 00:03 IST

In one of the first few cases registered on the first day of Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Commissionerate (MVCC), police arrested two bookies — Vijay Tiwari and Rakesh Sharma — for alleged involvement in an online betting racket.

“Acting on a tip-off, we raided a shop in Sai Baba Nagar area in Bhayandar (East) and found that the accused had been accepting bets for the cricket match in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL),” said inspector Sampatrao Patil of Navghar police.

The two accused had been accepting and placing bets on applications and websites. “We have seized four smartphones and scores of SIM cards from them. The duo has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1985 and Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, 1987,” said Patil.

Police are on the lookout for other accused and are investigating further.