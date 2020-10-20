e-paper
Home / Cities / 2 cases of chain snatching reported from Mumbai

2 cases of chain snatching reported from Mumbai

cities Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 00:26 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
         

Two cases of chain snatching were reported on Sunday in which valuables worth Rs1.5 lakh were robbed.

The first incident took place at Vakola around 6am when two bike-borne men snatched the gold chain, worth Rs51,000, of a 50-year-old complainant, Vithabai Sakpal. The complainant, who is a resident of Gamdevi Pipeline, was coming from VN Desai Hospital when the incident happened. She then filed a complaint at Vakola police station, following which a first information report (FIR) was registered.

The second incident took place in Malad (West) around 3pm when two bike-borne snatched the chain, worth Rs91,000, of 70-year-old Switi Kamat who was walking near Sundar Nagar. An FIR has been filed at Malad police station under sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

