2 cases of cheating registered at Naupada, police yet to arrest accused

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 20:45 IST

Two cases of cheating were registered at Naupada police station on Wednesday, however, the police are yet to arrest the accused in either case.

In the first case, a 36-year-old man was duped by a placement agency located near Thane railway station. “Vaibhav Shinde, a resident of Kurla, approached a placement agency named Vortex Enterprises that had set shop in a complex near Thane railway station. Shinde, along with a few of his friends was in contact with the agency between October 31 and November 16. The four accused, identified as Shahid Shaikh, Snehal, Khushi and Priya, operated the agency and promised Shinde a lucrative job for a fee,” said an officer from Naupada police station.

However, post-November 16, the agency shut shop. “Despite repeated calls, Shinde could not get in touch with anyone. The agency had taken ₹68,250 from him and his friends. We have booked the four persons named by Shinde, for cheating and are on a lookout for them,” the officer said.

In the second case, 58-year-old Nitin Hemchandra Virkar claimed that a man named Santosh Srivastav took details of his two bank accounts and transferred over ₹4.35 lakh from them.

“Virkar got a message that his SBI account was going to be closed as his date of birth was incorrect. The message had a link and a contact number through which he was instructed to get in touch with a bank official to prevent the account from closing. Virkar called on the number and a man who identified as Srivastav asked for his bank details to prevent the closure. Virkar also gave the accused his online banking ID and password. Srivastav then transferred the money using these details,” said the officer.

Police have registered a case of cheating, however, no arrest has been made yet.