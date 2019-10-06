e-paper
Sunday, Oct 06, 2019

2 coaches of Lko-Anand Vihar train derail near Moradabad; no injuries reported

  Updated: Oct 06, 2019 17:04 IST
HT Correspondent
Two coaches of the Lucknow-Anand Vihar Double Decker AC Express derailed near Moradabad on Sunday morning, Indian Railways officials said. Officials said there was no report of anyone being injured in the accident.

“No casualties have been reported. Both the derailed coaches — C5 and C7 have been detached and the train was allowed to leave to Delhi after a delay of almost two hours,” said PK Tiwari, superintendent of police (SP) Government Railway Police, Moradabad.

The train left Lucknow at 4:55 am and derailed at around 10:15am between Katghar and Moradabad stations, said officials.

“Since the train was about to enter Moradabad station, its speed was comparatively less at the time of derailment. Possibly due to this reason, no casualties or injuries were reported,” said Tiwari while supervising the rescue operation.

A medical train was on the accident site and an Accident Relief Train (ART) was also sent.

The derailment caused panic among the passengers. “As the train was entering Katghar railway station, we heard a loud thud, followed by shattering noise, and the train came to a halt with a jerk,” said a passenger.

Owing to the derailment, the line got blocked. It affected the movement of trains heading towards Delhi for over two hours till the time the route was cleared.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 17:04 IST

