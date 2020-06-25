2 deaths, 127 fresh Covid-19 infections in J&K

cities

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 20:49 IST

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded two deaths and 127 fresh Covid-19 cases, officials said. The total number of infected in the Union territory has risen to 6,549 and the death toll is 90.

Of the new cases, 113 are from Kashmir and 14 from Jammu division. Among these, 20 patients have a travel history.

A government statement said two more people have succumbed to the disease–one in Jammu division and another in Kashmir. A 65-year-old woman from Budgam, who had comorbities, died at SKIMS Soura in the evening.

A 57-year-old man from Poonch district died at the Government Medical College and Hospital. Medical superintendent Dr Dara Singh said, “The patient was referred from Samba district hospital. He had uncontrollable diabetes with acute renal failure. He was undergoing treatment at GMCH for the past five days. His mortal remains have been sent to his native village in Poonch for last rites.”

Also, 149 more patients have recovered—39 in Jammu division and 110 in the Valley. So far, 3,967 people have been cured in the UT since the first cases emerged on March 9. With this, the recovery rate in J&K has crossed 60%.

The active cases in the UT now stand at 2,492.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in cases was witnessed in Kulgam district where 35 more people tested positive followed by Srinagar at 33, Baramulla 15 and Shopian 12. In Jammu division, single digit increase was recorded in the districts.

Till date, 2.68 lakh people in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance — 39,345 in home quarantine, 31 in hospital quarantine and 48,970 under home surveillance. Besides these, 1.77 lakh people have completed their 28-day surveillance period.

All districts to have dedicated burial, cremation grounds

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has announced that every district in the UT will have dedicated burial and cremation grounds for people who die from Covid-19 infection. Chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam directed the deputy commissioners to notify cemetery and cremation grounds exclusively for COVID victims, so as to prevent any untoward incidence regarding their last rites. Another inquiry into the recent incident in which two men had died during last rites of their COVID-19 infected relative in Jammu.