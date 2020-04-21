e-paper
2 doctors in Panvel test positive

cities Updated: Apr 21, 2020 01:39 IST
Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has a total of 37 Covid positive cases with the latest case being of two doctors and a patient. Municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said, “A 54-year-old doctor residing in Kharghar tested positive today. He practises at Sewri in Mumbai. He has been admitted to MGM Hospital in Kamothe.”

Another doctor from Khanda colony has tested positive. One Covid positive patient was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

Navi Mumbai reported three Covid-19 positive cases on Monday while one case was reported by Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

The total Covid positive count in Navi Mumbai is 69 cases. There are 19 containment zones in the city.

Two people, who work in a company at Rabale, MIDC, have tested positive. They were among the 40 workers of the company quarantined after an engineer in the company had tested positive. Six workers have tested positive, of which, two live together in Navi Mumbai.

A 22-year-old resident of Kopar Khairane has tested positive. He works on a contract basis in a company in Rabale.

Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “We are taking steps to ensure people do not have to go out of their houses even for essential goods. We have an app for ordering groceries and vegetables.”

