2 drug peddlers held with 320gm heroin in Hamirpur

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 22:09 IST

The Hamirpur police have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 320gm heroin from their possession, here on Friday.

District police chief Gokul Kartikeyan said that the police team intercepted a car and during search, the contraband was found inside the vehicle.

The accused have been identifies as Satish Kumar, of Aghar, and Kaku, of Bhota, in district. They were nabbed near Galu village on Friday morning after recovery of the drug. One of the accused is a student at a local polytechnic institute.

Kartikeyan said that this is for the first time that such a big quantity of heroin was recovered in district. A case had been registered against the accused under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

2 held with 36gm heroin in Kullu

Two drug peddlers have been arrested while trying to smuggle 36gm heroin in Kullu.

The accused have been identified as Vivek Bodh, 31, and Bhola Dutt, 39, both residents of Shamashi village in Bhuntar, Kullu.

Vivek, who had come from Delhi, was arrested near ITI Shamashi with 36gm heroin. During investigation, he revealed that he had bought the contraband on behalf of Bhola after which, police arrested the latter too.

Kullu superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Singh said police are conducting investigation. Cases have been registered under Section 21 of the NDPS Act.