2 feared drowned in Kalyan river

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 00:28 IST

Two students from Industrial Training Institute, Agripada, were feared drowned in Khadavli river near Titwala in Kalyan on Thursday, fire brigade officers said. Until the time of going to the press, the bodies of Akshay Gokul Brahme, 20, and Krishna Dharne, 19, had not been recovered. The operation will continue on Friday.

According to the police, Dharne had stepped into the water for a swim, but was pulled away due to the current. Seeing him drown, Brahme had jumped to Dharne’s rescue. Around 4.30pm, the fire brigade received a call from Dharne and Brahme’s friends, following which a search operation started around 5.30pm.

“The police and some locals joined us for the search operations. However, by 7.30pm, we called off the operations for the day as it was getting dark,” said Vinayak Lokhande, officer, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) fire brigade.

The police said the youth had come with a group of 12 other students. “The duo may have drowned after failing to realise the strong current of the water. Once the bodies are found, we will register a case under the relevant sections,” said senior inspector Balaji Pandhare from Titwala police station.