2 FIRs in Pune, 36 in state for spreading fake news via social media

cities

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 22:38 IST

PUNE The Maharashtra cybercrime department has registered two first information reports (FIRs) in Pune and 36 across the state against those spreading fake news about Covid-19 (coronavirus) on social media.

Home department of Maharashtra government led by minister Anil Deshmukh had asked for stringent action on fake news and rumours that are causing panicking in public.

SP (cyber) Balsingh Rajput said, “ The state cyber cell is monitoring the social media public posts with the help of district cyber labs and police stations and 36 cases have been registered till Sunday.”

The action is being carried out under the supervision of Maharashtra cyber cell to deter people from such activities on social media.

The cyber department has also requested citizens to follow official government sources for reliable and factual information.

The maximum number of FIRs were lodged in Beed district of Maharashtra, according to officials of the department.

Appeal

Maharashtra cyber is appealing to people to report fake news or rumours to the nearest police station and for more details visit www.cybercrime.gov.in