2 fliers from UK test positive in Kalyan, results of 31 awaited

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 01:37 IST

Of the 40 passengers who were tested for Covid-19 by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) upon their return from the United Kingdom (UK), two women have been found infected with the virus. Seven other fliers tested negative, while reports of 31 passengers are pending.

“The women are asymptomatic and have been admitted to Tata Amantra Covid-19 centre. The sample of one of the woman have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, for gene testing, while that of the other will be sent on Monday” said Dr Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

The civic body had received a list of 55 travellers on Thursday from the state government who had returned from the UK between November 25 and December 23. Following this, it has traced 45 passengers, of whom 40 underwent Covid-19 testing. On Saturday, the civic body has received a list of 37 more passengers who had returned from the UK. The corporation will trace them for testing in the coming days.

KDMC has kept one floor at Tata Amantra quarantine centre at Kalyan-Bhiwandi road for Covid-positive passengers who have returned from the UK.

The civic body has appealed to citizens to maintain social distancing, wear masks and report to the health centre immediately on developing any symptom.