2 Gurdaspur cops held with 6gm heroin

cities Updated: Feb 16, 2020 22:20 IST
Hindustan Times, Batala
Batala Two constables, deployed with the counter-intelligence wing of the police, were arrested for carrying and selling heroin in two separate cases on Sunday.

Ghiana-Ke-Banger station house officer (SHO) Amolakh Singh said a team under sub-inspector Balwinder Singh had set up a check-point near Khatib village and during checking of a car, recovered 3gram heroin from constable Satnam Singh, who was driving the vehicle. Satnam is posted at Dera Baba Nanak; during interrogation, he confessed that he was a drug addict and purchased heroin from a colleague, constable Gurjant Singh, who was posted at Qadian. A police team raided Gurjant’s home at Kothey village and recovered 3 gram heroin from him. Both the accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

