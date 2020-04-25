e-paper
2 health-care workers, 1 sanitation worker among 5 new cases in Panvel

2 health-care workers, 1 sanitation worker among 5 new cases in Panvel

cities Updated: Apr 25, 2020 21:40 IST
Panvel reported five new cases on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 49.

Four of the five who tested positive on Saturday are from Kamothe.

A 53-year-old police personnel, who is suffering from cancer, has tested positive. A resident of Kamothe, he travelled to CST by bus. The other Covid positive cases are a 44-year-old woman, resident of Kamothe, who works as a sanitation worker at V N Desai general hospital in Santacruz ; a 29-year-old resident of Kamothe, who works as a pharmacist at Trombay municipal dispensary in Mumbai; a 37-year-old resident of Kamothe, who works with the electronic media in Mumbai, has tested positive; a 27-year-old resident of New Panvel, who works as a staff nurse at Sion hospital in Mumbai has tested positive.

The number of Covid positive cases in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area has touched 108 with five new cases being reported on Saturday.

Two cases were reported from Kopar Khairane and one each from Vashi, Turbhe and Ghansoli.

Among the new cases is a 63-year-old man from Kopar Khairane, who sells onion and potato. A 37-year-old resident of Vashi, who works as a private nurse in Mumbai, has tested positive. She developed symptoms on April 22, following which she was tested.

