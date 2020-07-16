e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 2 killed, 1 injured after car rams into divider

2 killed, 1 injured after car rams into divider

cities Updated: Jul 16, 2020 00:35 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Hindustantimes
         

Two men were killed while a woman was injured when a car rammed into a divider and turned turtle on Wednesday early morning, at Mankoli junction in Bhiwandi. The three victims were on their way to Nasik from Mumbai when the driver lost control of the car.

The deceased, identified as Vishal Bhoye, 28, was driving the Nashik-registered car along with Amol Wable, 28 in the passenger seat, and Shama Deshmukh, 30, in the rear. According to Bhiwandi police, the three Nashik residents had come to Mumbai for some personal work and were returning home around 1.50am.

“Bhoye was driving fast and as it was raining, he lost control of the car, rammed into the divider and turned turtle in the opposite lane. A bus then collided with the vehicle. Bhoye died on the spot and the other two were taken to a nearby hospital, where Wable succumbed to his injuries. We have registered a case against Bhoye under IPC 304 A, for rash driving and causing death. We informed their families on Wednesday morning,” said an officer from Narpoli police station.

top news
Post-Brexit trade with India to focus on 5 sectors
Post-Brexit trade with India to focus on 5 sectors
US economic activity increased, outlook ‘highly uncertain’: Fed
US economic activity increased, outlook ‘highly uncertain’: Fed
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
99 doctors have died fighting Covid 19, IMA sounds ‘Red Alert’
99 doctors have died fighting Covid 19, IMA sounds ‘Red Alert’
Anthony Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him ‘bizarre,’ a mistake
Anthony Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him ‘bizarre,’ a mistake
Florida tops 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally touches 300,000
Florida tops 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally touches 300,000
Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles
Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In