2 Mandi men killed as jeep falls in gorge

cities Updated: Nov 14, 2019 23:59 IST

Hindustan Times, Mandi
Hindustantimes
         

Two youngsters of Kotali area of Mandi district were killed in a jeep mishap late Wednesday night, police said.

The mishap occurred at Jalora village near Banjar on Luhri-Anni-Jalori-Aut NH-305, when the jeep they were travelling in rolled 400-metre down the valley. Police said the jeep (HP-65-2675) was carrying ration and was on its way to Banjar from Anni area of Kullu.

Police, along with local people, rushed to the spot and managed to rescue Jagdish Thakur, 24, of Baggi village, Mandi, and rushed him to zonal hospital in Mandi, where doctors declared him brought dead. The other occupant of the jeep, Rankam Chand, 26, also a resident of Kotali area, was found dead at the spot.

Banjar area police station in-charge Naresh Chand Sharma said the police have started investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident.

