2 minors among 5 held for attempted murder of dhol players in Yerawada

Pune The Pune police on Monday remanded three men to police custody and apprehended two minor boys in a case of attempted murder of two men in Yerawada.

The two injured men were dhol players returning after playing the instrument at the installation ceremony of Ganesh idol in Yerawada, according to the police.

The accused were identified as Tushar Ishwar Kachi, 21; Akash Sunil Kamble, 23; and Sujay Kalidas Gir, 18, all residents of Mother Teresa nagar in Gadital area of Yerawada. The two others were identified as 17-year-old residents of Yerawada.

The injured were identified as Gaurav Nitin Gaikwad, 21, a resident of New Khadki in Yerawada, while the other was identified as Umesh Ramesh Devkar, 22, a resident of Wadar vasti in Vishrantwadi.

The incident happened around 10:45am on Sunday near the entry gate of GST Bhawan in Shastrinagar, Yerawada.

“The dhol players were standing in front of a cigarette shop, smoking, when members of another group visited the shop. They did not know each other before the incident. While smoking, they happened to look at each other and that enraged one of them. A verbal fight ensued that turned violent and the victims were attacked by the group,” said assistant inspector RB Giramkar of Yerawada police station who is investigating the case.

Gaurav sustained injuries on his hands, stomach and back after the five attacked him with blades. When Umesh tried to intervene, he was also injured.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking beach of peace), 143, 147, 148, 149 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 37(1)135 of Maharashtra Police Act and Sections 3 and 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act was registered at Yerawada police station.

