2 more mental hospital staff test positive

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 22:05 IST

Two more employees from Thane Mental Hospital tested positive for Covid-19. A total of nine employees have been tested positive so far.

Among the nine employees from the hospital; all of them are Class 3 and 4 employees. As per the authorities at the hospital, none of the doctors have tested positive for the virus yet. Three wards within the mental hospital that were accessed by these employees have been isolated completely, regular check-up of temperature and for any other symptoms of the inmates are being conducted regularly.

“Any employee who complains of any symptoms or is unwell are immediately sanctioned leave. We are taking utmost precautions; any new inmate is first asked to quarantine and then are taken to the wards. Proper sanitisation and hygiene is followed regularly, food is also provided within wards,” said Makrand Patil, acting superintendent at Thane Mental Hospital.

Despite shortage of staff, the mental hospital is taking extra efforts to ensure the inmates are not inconvenienced in any way. “We have offered provision for stay and food within the premises for staff, however, some need to travel home due to personal reasons and a few others continue to stay here. This ensures their health is not affected and are available for the inmates,” added Patil.

Meanwhile, Thane Municipal Corporation recorded highest one day death toll of 10 on Friday. The city also saw 187 new cases; this has taken the total number of cases to 5956 and deaths to 192. From among these, five deaths are residents of Mumbra, three from Wagle Estate and other two from Kolshet and Kasarwadavli each. Most positive cases on Friday were from Naupada and Kopri areas, compared to the regular hotspots of Wagle Estate or Mumbra.