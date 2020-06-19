e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 2 more mental hospital staff test positive

2 more mental hospital staff test positive

cities Updated: Jun 19, 2020 22:05 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

Two more employees from Thane Mental Hospital tested positive for Covid-19. A total of nine employees have been tested positive so far.

Among the nine employees from the hospital; all of them are Class 3 and 4 employees. As per the authorities at the hospital, none of the doctors have tested positive for the virus yet. Three wards within the mental hospital that were accessed by these employees have been isolated completely, regular check-up of temperature and for any other symptoms of the inmates are being conducted regularly.

“Any employee who complains of any symptoms or is unwell are immediately sanctioned leave. We are taking utmost precautions; any new inmate is first asked to quarantine and then are taken to the wards. Proper sanitisation and hygiene is followed regularly, food is also provided within wards,” said Makrand Patil, acting superintendent at Thane Mental Hospital.

Despite shortage of staff, the mental hospital is taking extra efforts to ensure the inmates are not inconvenienced in any way. “We have offered provision for stay and food within the premises for staff, however, some need to travel home due to personal reasons and a few others continue to stay here. This ensures their health is not affected and are available for the inmates,” added Patil.

Meanwhile, Thane Municipal Corporation recorded highest one day death toll of 10 on Friday. The city also saw 187 new cases; this has taken the total number of cases to 5956 and deaths to 192. From among these, five deaths are residents of Mumbra, three from Wagle Estate and other two from Kolshet and Kasarwadavli each. Most positive cases on Friday were from Naupada and Kopri areas, compared to the regular hotspots of Wagle Estate or Mumbra.

top news
‘Taught them a lesson’: PM Modi explains the big picture in stand-off with China
‘Taught them a lesson’: PM Modi explains the big picture in stand-off with China
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
‘China did not enter our territory, no posts taken’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash
‘China did not enter our territory, no posts taken’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
Was there intelligence failure? Sonia Gandhi asks PM Modi on border stand-off with China
Was there intelligence failure? Sonia Gandhi asks PM Modi on border stand-off with China
‘‘I’ll bat my own way, thanks,’ When Hussey’s plan backfired for Dhoni
‘‘I’ll bat my own way, thanks,’ When Hussey’s plan backfired for Dhoni
Delete 52 mobile apps linked to China, UP Special Task Force orders staffers
Delete 52 mobile apps linked to China, UP Special Task Force orders staffers
India-China clash: IAF Chief visits Ladakh, fighter jets moved to forward bases
India-China clash: IAF Chief visits Ladakh, fighter jets moved to forward bases
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In