2 Tarn Taran farmers booked for stubble burning

Updated: May 15, 2020 00:19 IST

Two farmers were booked for allegedly burning wheat straw in their fields in Tarn Taran district, police said on Thursday. Mohinder Singh of Panjwar village and Kashmir Singh of Ahmedpura village were booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act. Sukhjinderpal Singh of Panjwar village, who lodged a complaint against Mohinder, said, “After harvesting wheat, he set his field on fire on Wednesday afternoon. The fire also burnt the stubble on our adjoining field.” On Tuesday, a farmer was booked for burning stubble in a field outside the office of the Tarn Taran deputy commissioner.