Home / Cities / 2 Thane cops recover from Covid-19; colleagues welcome them back

2 Thane cops recover from Covid-19; colleagues welcome them back

cities Updated: Apr 23, 2020 20:18 IST
Two police officers from Thane were discharged from hospital on Thursday after they recovered from coronavirus disease.

His colleagues clapped and cheered and showered flowers on them when they came out of hospitals.

“One is a 50-year-old police inspector , who was being treated at a private hospital, while the other is 32-year-old assistant police inspector from Thane Nagar police station who was admitted to Thane civil hospital,” said Balasaheb Patil, deputy commissioner of police, Thane.

The two are among 20 police personnel from Thane commisssionerate who got infected while on duty.

“Sixteen constables and four police officers had tested positive. Two have been discharged and others are in hospital,” added Patil.

The police inspector said it is important to think positive while undergoing treatment.

“Being Covid-19 positive does not mean your life has come to end. Regular exercise, healthy diet and following doctor’s advice will help fight the virus,” he said.

