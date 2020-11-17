e-paper
Home / Cities / 2 Thane kids suffer major burn injuries in septic tank explosion

2 Thane kids suffer major burn injuries in septic tank explosion

The children were bursting a firecracker near the tank’s lid when the blast occurred

cities Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 23:40 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
The incident took place in a housing society in Thane’s Pokhran Road.
Two children, aged eight and 12, have suffered major injuries after an explosion occurred in a septic tank at a housing society in Thane’s Pokhran Road on Tuesday evening. The children were bursting a firecracker near the tank’s lid when the blast occurred. The duo are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thane.

The boys were bursting crackers around 7.45 pm within the premises of Shivshakti Society.

“The heat from the fire crackers and the gases that are usually present within a tank reacted and led to the explosion. The boys have burn injuries and are recuperating at the hospital,” said Santosh Kadam, chief, regional disaster management cell, Thane.

Chitalsar Police officers are probing the incident. “Our officers will visit the site and the hospital to know more about the incident,” said an officer from Chitalsar police station.

