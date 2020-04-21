2 Ulhasnagar buildings unsafe; residents get one week to shift

cities

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 22:30 IST

Residents of a four-storey building in Ulhasnagar have to vacate the houses after cracks were noticed on a pillar on Monday. A few hours later, another building in the same locality was found to be dangerous.

“Suraj Apartments at Camp 1, which has 20 flats, has been found unsafe. We have issued a notice to residents to vacate the structure,” said a senior official from Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC).

“Another five-storey building, Sai Upahaar apartments, in the same area was also found to be unsafe. The residents of 12 flats have asked to vacate the building. Both buildings are around 35 years old ,” said the official.

Residents have got one week to shift.

“As there is no transit camp available with the civic body, the residents themselves have to arrange for their accommodation. So, we have given them one week to find another place,” added the official.