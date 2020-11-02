e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 2 UP residents among 4 held with 1.06kg cannabis

2 UP residents among 4 held with 1.06kg cannabis

cities Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 22:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Four persons including two Uttar Pradesh residents have been arrested with 1.06kg cannabis in Kullu district, said police.

The accused have been identified as Faizan, 19, of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, Nassiruddin, 24, of Takita village in Bahraich (UP), Paras Gupta, 21, of Mandi, and Dev, 30, of Kamand in Mandi.

The accused were arrested on Monday. Kullu police had set up a checkpost near Dolhu Nallah when the accused’s car reached there from Fozal side. It was stopped and during the checking, police recovered the contraband which was hidden in the car.

Kullu superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Singh said case has been registered under Section 20 and 25 of the NDPS Act.

top news
From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in November
From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in November
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
Rahane, Dhawan seal DC win to reach playoffs
Rahane, Dhawan seal DC win to reach playoffs
19 Indians test Covid positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, China
19 Indians test Covid positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, China
China shops for graphene clothes for PLA soldiers at Ladakh border, flaunts it
China shops for graphene clothes for PLA soldiers at Ladakh border, flaunts it
Malabar exercise to start from Tuesday in Bay of Bengal
Malabar exercise to start from Tuesday in Bay of Bengal
Watch: ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
Watch: ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Tejashwi YadavIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In