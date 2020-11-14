2-year-old drowns after falling into water tank in Pune

cities

Pune: A two-year-old child drowned in a water tank in Bhosari, Pimpri-Chinchwad on Friday afternoon. The child was identified as Viraj Sunil More, a resident of Dighi road in Bhosari. The incident occurred at the backyard of the house, where the child lived with both his parents. A water tank has been placed for cattle, which has been dug by the family’s neighbours, according to the police. The child strayed near the tank and is suspected to have lost balance and tripped. When the child did not return, the parents later found him in the tank, according to the police.