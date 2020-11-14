e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 2-year-old drowns after falling into water tank in Pune

2-year-old drowns after falling into water tank in Pune

cities Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 00:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Pune: A two-year-old child drowned in a water tank in Bhosari, Pimpri-Chinchwad on Friday afternoon. The child was identified as Viraj Sunil More, a resident of Dighi road in Bhosari. The incident occurred at the backyard of the house, where the child lived with both his parents. A water tank has been placed for cattle, which has been dug by the family’s neighbours, according to the police. The child strayed near the tank and is suspected to have lost balance and tripped. When the child did not return, the parents later found him in the tank, according to the police.

top news
‘Bad air leading to Covid-19 spike; respite soon’: Arvind Kejriwal
‘Bad air leading to Covid-19 spike; respite soon’: Arvind Kejriwal
Ladakh border disengagement plan ready, claims Chinese media. Then another spin
Ladakh border disengagement plan ready, claims Chinese media. Then another spin
Indian Army smashes terror launch pads across LoC after 9 killed in Pak firing
Indian Army smashes terror launch pads across LoC after 9 killed in Pak firing
China finally congratulates Biden, Harris for their victory in US election
China finally congratulates Biden, Harris for their victory in US election
Ayodhya sets another Guinness world record by lighting 6,06,569 diyas
Ayodhya sets another Guinness world record by lighting 6,06,569 diyas
Cop caught kicking tribal on video got clean chit. Rights panel nails her
Cop caught kicking tribal on video got clean chit. Rights panel nails her
In BJP’s new team of state bosses, Radha Mohan gets Uttar Pradesh
In BJP’s new team of state bosses, Radha Mohan gets Uttar Pradesh
Covid update: Pharma data hackers; Pfizer side effect; AstraZeneca 100 mn doses
Covid update: Pharma data hackers; Pfizer side effect; AstraZeneca 100 mn doses
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In