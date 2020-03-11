20 armed men drive off with 400 bags of wheat from Punjab Agro godown in Amritsar village

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 15:15 IST

AMRITSAR: Twenty armed men robbed 400 bags of wheat, each weighing 50kg, from a godown of Punjab government’s purchase agency, Punjab Agro, after holding three guards captive at Nag Kalan here, police said on Wednesday.

Before driving away with the bags of wheat, worth Rs 6 lakh, in a truck, the robbers beat up the three guards and snatched the rifle of one of them.

Punjab Agro’s Amritsar inspector Niranjan Singh said, “Guards Jasbir Singh, Sandeep Singh and Sukhdev Singh, were on duty . At 1.30am on Tuesday, 20 people entered the godown by scaling its outer wall and held the three captive in a room. They snatched the .12-bore double-barrelled rifle and its 15 rounds from Jasbir.”

“A truck entered the godown soon after. The robbers loaded the 400 bags of wheat, each weighing 50kg. They even took away the mobile phones of the guards,” he said.

Station house officer, Kambo, inspector Kashmir Singh said the police have found clues about the route taken and are on the trail of the accused.

A case was registered under Sections 397 (theft), 342 (trespass), 380 (theft in house) 457 (house trespass or housebreak) of the Indian Penal Code besides Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act.