e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / 20 armed men drive off with 400 bags of wheat from Punjab Agro godown in Amritsar village

20 armed men drive off with 400 bags of wheat from Punjab Agro godown in Amritsar village

Three guards of godown held captive, while the robbers load the wheat in truck before fleeing with a rifle, mobile phones

cities Updated: Mar 11, 2020 15:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

AMRITSAR: Twenty armed men robbed 400 bags of wheat, each weighing 50kg, from a godown of Punjab government’s purchase agency, Punjab Agro, after holding three guards captive at Nag Kalan here, police said on Wednesday.

Before driving away with the bags of wheat, worth Rs 6 lakh, in a truck, the robbers beat up the three guards and snatched the rifle of one of them.

Punjab Agro’s Amritsar inspector Niranjan Singh said, “Guards Jasbir Singh, Sandeep Singh and Sukhdev Singh, were on duty . At 1.30am on Tuesday, 20 people entered the godown by scaling its outer wall and held the three captive in a room. They snatched the .12-bore double-barrelled rifle and its 15 rounds from Jasbir.”

“A truck entered the godown soon after. The robbers loaded the 400 bags of wheat, each weighing 50kg. They even took away the mobile phones of the guards,” he said.

Station house officer, Kambo, inspector Kashmir Singh said the police have found clues about the route taken and are on the trail of the accused.

A case was registered under Sections 397 (theft), 342 (trespass), 380 (theft in house) 457 (house trespass or housebreak) of the Indian Penal Code besides Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act.

top news
‘Thank Modi, Amit Shah for giving me place in their family’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘Thank Modi, Amit Shah for giving me place in their family’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘We’re treated as smugglers’: Indians in coronavirus-hit Italy
‘We’re treated as smugglers’: Indians in coronavirus-hit Italy
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, takes a sharp swipe at the Congress
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, takes a sharp swipe at the Congress
Kerala Police book doctor who red flagged NRI patient ‘for publicity’
Kerala Police book doctor who red flagged NRI patient ‘for publicity’
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Anand Mahindra tweets about woman who could ‘outrace coronavirus’
Anand Mahindra tweets about woman who could ‘outrace coronavirus’
2020 Hyundai Creta receives 10,000 bookings in 10 days, launch on March 17
2020 Hyundai Creta receives 10,000 bookings in 10 days, launch on March 17
‘We are getting sore’ - Sehwag’s reaction after Tendulkar opts to field
‘We are getting sore’ - Sehwag’s reaction after Tendulkar opts to field
trending topics
Kerala TET answer keyJyotiraditya Scindia in BJPFuel Prices in DelhiJyotiraditya ScindiaNeha DhupiaMilind SomanYes Bank crisisCoronavirusCoronavirus Positive

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities