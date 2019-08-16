20-year-old ends life by jumping off mall building in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 22:20 IST

A BTech student ended his life by jumping off the fourth floor of Waves Mall on Wednesday night. The reason behind the extreme step has been not yet been ascertained but family told the police that he had been in depression for the past four months.

The deceased has been identified as Aman Singh Negi, 20, of Laxmi Nagar of Haibowal. He was a student of BTech at Gulzar Group of Institutes in Khanna.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Lakhwinder Masih, who is investigating the case, said that at around 11.30pm on Wednesday night, they received information that a youth had jumped off the Waves Mall building. Police reached the spot immediately, but the youth had died on the spot. He was identified with the help of documents recovered from his pockets.

The ASI added that during investigation, the police found that the youth had come to the mall alone to watch a movie. After the movie, he went up to the fourth floor of the mall and took a walk. Meanwhile, he received a call from his younger brother. Aman told him that the picture is over and he will be reaching home soon. But instead of going home, Aman jumped off the building. A closed-circuit television camera at the spot captured the entire sequence of events.

Narinder Singh Negi, father of the deceased, said that his son was had been under depression for the past four months. “I tried to talk to him many times but he did not share anything with me. On Wednesday, he went to watch a movie and took the extreme step,” he said.

The ASI said that inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure, following the statement of his father. Police are scanning his mobile phones and call details to gather more clues.

