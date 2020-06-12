e-paper
20-yr-old ends life; tutor held in Pune

20-yr-old ends life; tutor held in Pune

cities Updated: Jun 12, 2020 23:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: A 29-year-old man was arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Thursday for the alleged suicide of a 20-year-old in Chinchwad.

The accused was identified as Sharad Subhash Bhosale, 29, who allegedly runs an academy to help youngsters join security forces like police and defence, according to the police.

“We are checking the credentials of the academy. The case was initially registered as an accidental death,” said senior inspector Ravindra Jadhav of Chinchwad police station.

A complaint was lodged by the victim’s father who alleged that the accused had demanded Rs 5 lakh to ensure a job for the victim. The deceased was also assaulted by the accused over suspicion of having an affair with the latter’s wife, according to the complainant.

A case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chinchwad police station against the man.

Chinese diplomat tweets a twist to Ladakh standoff, sees link to Article 370
Trump considers suspending H-1B, L-1 and other work visas, could hit Indians hard
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
India’s coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh, doubling rate a notch better
Donald Trump says he will ‘do other things’ if he loses 2020 US election
Bomb explosion in Pakistan market kills one, 15 injured
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
Covid update: India ranks 4th; US may suspend H-1B visas; Maha cases over 1 lakh
