200 discuss ‘world after coronavirus’ during Panjab University international conference

Updated: May 25, 2020 19:39 IST

Around 200 participants from places India, Nepal, South Africa, Australia and Oman on Sunday participated in a virtual international conference on the theme ‘World after coronavirus: Economic, social and political transformations’.

The conference was organised by University Business School (UBS), Panjab University (PU) regional centre, Ludhiana.

Director of the PU regional centre, Ravi Inder Singh, said the coronavirus has raised a series of serious questions that are perplexing human mind, for example, changes in international political relations, impact on the social fabric and the economic downturn.

Central University of Haryana vice-chancellor RC Kuhad, who was the chief guest, said, “Never ever in the history of mankind, such kind of disruption has been seen in the economic and social activities along with the economic activities. Even the places of worship such as gurdwaras, temples and churches have been shut down. “Presently, a series of serious questions emerging from the lockdown are perplexing the human mind. The questions are -- What will be the economic impact of the coronavirus on the world as well as domestic economies and which country will emerge as the world super power. People are debating about the expected change in the international political scenario and the society post the lockdown,” he said.

‘AUTOMATION, IT, ROBOTICS TO PLAY CRUCIAL ROLE’

Director of the Consortium for Educational Communication, New Delhi, JB Nadda, said that automation, robotics, artificial intelligence and information technology (IT) are going to occupy a very crucial role in the post coronavirus era. “With the passage of time, organisational structure will change and take an oval shape. As IT is going to occupy a very prominent role, it may erode our social values and culture,” he said.

A total of 90 papers were presented during eight technical sessions of the conference.