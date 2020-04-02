e-paper
21 Muslims who travelled to Delhi, Mumbai quarantined in Kapurthala

21 Muslims who travelled to Delhi, Mumbai quarantined in Kapurthala

cities Updated: Apr 02, 2020 22:38 IST
Twenty-one members of the Muslim community from Kot Karaar Kalan village in Kapurthala district, who recently travelled to Mumbai and New Delhi to pay obeisance at religious shrines, have been home quarantined, officials said on Thursday.

Seven persons who had returned from the national capital on March 22 did not attend the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin, they said.

The 14 returned from Mumbai on March 18.

“We have conducted medical tests and all of them are fit. But we have put them under home quarantine as a precautionary measure,” said Kapurthala sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Varinderpal Singh Bajwa.

6 samples taken in Jalandhar

The health authorities in Jalandhar district collected samples of six close contacts of Bhai Nirmal Singh, a Gurbani exponent and Padma Shri awardee, who passed away in Amritsar after testing positive for Covid-19. They were kept in the isolation centre of the Jalandhar civil hospital.

Bhai Nirmal Singh also met noted environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal on March 12 in the Lohian Khas area where Seechewal along with local residents was carrying out desilting of the Sutlej.

The health department teams on Thursday conducted check-up of Seechewal and his aides, who came in touch of Bhai Nirmal Singh, in Sultanpur Lodhi. Seechewal said since it was two weeks ago when he met Nirmal Singh and completed 14-day period, he will not go into isolation.

