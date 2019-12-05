e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 06, 2019

22 children injured in school van-truck collision in Moga

The accident took place near Janed village in Dharamkot block due to heavy fog in the morning

cities Updated: Dec 05, 2019 23:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Twenty-two children and driver of a school van were injured after a collision with a truck in Moga on Thursday.

The accident took place near Janed village in Dharamkot block due to heavy fog in the morning. The truck collided with the van while overtaking. After the collision, the van overturned and landed in the fields.

The 12-seater school van of Sacred Heart Convent School was carrying students of the kindergarten wing, aged between 5 to 8 years, was on its way from Kot Ise Khan, 17km from the district headquarters, to Moga.

School van driver Kuldeep Singh of Kadarwala village and three children sustained serious injuries. Out of injured, 11 children were admitted to a private hospital and eight to the Moga civil hospital. One of the seriously injured child has been referred to Danayad Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana. Three students were discharged after first aid.

Eyewitness said the van was carrying 40 students as against its capacity of 12 in violation of the Motor Vehicle Act. The police, however, said the bus was ferrying 22 kids.

Deputy superintendent of police Yadwinder Singh Bajwa said No case has been registered so far as the school van driver was not in the condition to record his statement due to injuries he sustained in the accident.

tags
top news
Rape victim set afire by accused in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao
Rape victim set afire by accused in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao
Set on fire, UP gangrape survivor ran a kilometre seeking help
Set on fire, UP gangrape survivor ran a kilometre seeking help
Donald Trump impeachment proceedings to go ahead, says US House Speaker
Donald Trump impeachment proceedings to go ahead, says US House Speaker
RBI holds rate,slashes growth forecast to 5%
RBI holds rate,slashes growth forecast to 5%
‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pak all-rounder makes big Kohli claim
‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pak all-rounder makes big Kohli claim
28 MPs yet to attend even one standing committee meeting
28 MPs yet to attend even one standing committee meeting
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
trending topics
HTLS 2019Sabarimala verdictP ChidambaramNirav ModiAlia BhattNeha KakkarKangana RanautiPhone 11 proJEE Mains admit card

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities