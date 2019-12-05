22 children injured in school van-truck collision in Moga

cities

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 23:33 IST

Twenty-two children and driver of a school van were injured after a collision with a truck in Moga on Thursday.

The accident took place near Janed village in Dharamkot block due to heavy fog in the morning. The truck collided with the van while overtaking. After the collision, the van overturned and landed in the fields.

The 12-seater school van of Sacred Heart Convent School was carrying students of the kindergarten wing, aged between 5 to 8 years, was on its way from Kot Ise Khan, 17km from the district headquarters, to Moga.

School van driver Kuldeep Singh of Kadarwala village and three children sustained serious injuries. Out of injured, 11 children were admitted to a private hospital and eight to the Moga civil hospital. One of the seriously injured child has been referred to Danayad Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana. Three students were discharged after first aid.

Eyewitness said the van was carrying 40 students as against its capacity of 12 in violation of the Motor Vehicle Act. The police, however, said the bus was ferrying 22 kids.

Deputy superintendent of police Yadwinder Singh Bajwa said No case has been registered so far as the school van driver was not in the condition to record his statement due to injuries he sustained in the accident.