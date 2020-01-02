22 from city to compete in national tournament

cities

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 22:00 IST

Gurugram Of the 699 players who will be representing Haryana at the Khelo India 2020, 22 players from Gurugram will be competing at the sports tournament that will be held from January 10-22 in Guwahati. Among the 22 selected from the city, two players will take part in weightlifting, two in gymnastics, five players in volleyball, four in archery, three in judo, one in table tennis and five in boxing.

Khushi Khatana, who won silver at the Asian boxing championship in Dubai last October, said, “These games are an opportunity for us to showcase our talent. I am sure the international experience will give me an edge during the games.”

The athletes, in categories of under-17 and under-21, will compete in a total of 20 sports, including new additions, such as lawn bowls, cycling, archery, athletics and wrestling. Over 10,000 athletes, officials and support staff will hit the ground running across eight venues during the tournament.

Among the notable players who will be representing Gurugram is 17-year-old Yashi Sharma, who won a silver medal in junior boxing nations cup in Serbia last year. Gymnastics coach Sandeep Kumar said that he is confident that city residents Sagar and Khushi, who both train at Nehru Stadium, will stand on the winner’s podium in Guwahati.

The players are confident that this year, they will improve the city’s performance. In the last edition of Khelo India, held in 2019, Haryana came second with a medal tally of 147, but those representing Gurugram secured only five medals. In 2018, Haryana came first with a medal tally of 102, but Gurugram’s representatives had bagged only six medals.

“I am pretty sure that our players will win more medals than last year. The players have trained well and they will surely do much better than previous years,” said Raj Yadav, district sports officer (DSO).

Sports officials said fair selections have been made and each player will be nurtured so that they can perform at their best. Even though the number of players selected from Gurugram is a small part of the 699-strong contingent, the district sports department is confident of city players shining at the event.

“The selection of players took place based on trials, which were held in November and December,” said Yadav. The district sports head said that he is encouraged by the great displays put up by the city players during the Khel Mahakumbh Games held last October, wherein Gurugram came seventh.

“Over the last two Khelo India events, I have won one bronze and one silver. This year, I will be participating in the Under-21 category and I am confident of winning a gold,” said Khatana.