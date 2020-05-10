e-paper
22-year-old Thane woman ends life

cities Updated: May 10, 2020 23:24 IST
HT Correspondent
A 22-year-old woman killed herself at her rented house at Kopri in Thane. Her parents, who are fruit vendors, had gone to the market when she ended her life. The police did not find any suicide note.

After they came back from work, they found their daughter dead.

G Agarkar, senior police inspector of Kopri police station, said, “We are yet to know the reason on why she took her life. We will take her parents’ statements. We have registered an accidental death report.”

