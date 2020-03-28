e-paper
22-year-old woman dies after falling from the 15th floor of Sec 62 condo in Gurugram

cities Updated: Mar 28, 2020 22:54 IST
HT Correspondent
A 22-year-old woman died after falling from the 15th floor of her condominium located in Sector 62 on Saturday evening. The police said that the woman’s father, who was present at the spot, was not able to record his statement due to the ongoing lockdown in Gurugram.

According to the police, Shubhika, the deceased, was identified only by her first name. She had joined a private company in Delhi around two weeks ago but her office had closed after the imposition of the lockdown.

The incident took place on Saturday evening when the woman fell from her balcony and was spotted by a security guard present inside the condominium.

Dinesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 65 police station, said that according to the preliminary probe, the woman was cleaning the railing of her balcony when she slipped and fell. “We are investigating the matter. Things will be clearer after the deceased’s father records his statement with the police. Since there is a lockdown in the city, he was not able to record the statement on Saturday,” Kumar added.

During the filing of this report, the police were yet to register a case in this regard.

