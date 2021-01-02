e-paper
Home / Cities / 22-year-old woman found dead in Samba, in-laws detained

22-year-old woman found dead in Samba, in-laws detained

As per the deceased woman’s family members, she had sent seven to eight messages on a family WhatsAapp group on December 31 night, claiming that her life was in danger and that she was being beaten up by her in-laws.

cities Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 21:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
         

A day after mysterious death of a newly married woman in Samba, her family has accused the in-laws of murder.

The relatives of the deceased, identified as Pallavi (22) of Kathua district, also staged a protest with her body on the road outside the DC office in Kathua. They accused Pallavi’s in-laws of murdering her and demanded their arrests.

However, senior police officers reached the spot and pacified them. “The body was cremated in the evening,” said Kathua SSP Shailendra Kumar Mishra.

Meanwhile, Samba SSP Rajesh Sharma said, “We have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC. Post-mortem report of the deceased is awaited and further action will be taken accordingly. The in-laws have been detained for questioning.”

As per Pallavi’s family members, she had sent seven to eight messages on a family WhatsAapp group on December 31 night, claiming that her life was in danger and that she was being beaten up by her in-laws. “But no one saw the messages that night and the next morning her in-laws told us that she committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling. Her body bore marks of severe assault,” said one of the family members.

