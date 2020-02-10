23-year-old man shot dead outside house in Baba Bakala

cities

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 22:24 IST

Amritsar Unidentified car-borne men shot dead a 23-year-old man, Sukhmandeep Singh, outside his house in Naurangpur Butala village under Baba Bakala sub-division about 1am on Monday. Police said he was declared brought dead at a hospital in Baba Bakala town with two bullet injuries in the chest. Sukhmandeep had gone to Canada for further studies and had returned seven months ago; he had completed an ETT (Elementary Teacher Training) course and a module in footwear in the state.

Monday’s murder is the second such incident involving a foreign-returned victim in Baba Bakala sub-division in the past six weeks. In December, three assailants had pumped had 16 bullets into US-based NRI, Balwant Singh, 30, at his native Jodha village.

SSP-rural Vikramjit Singh Duggal said motive for Sukhmandeep’s murder was unclear. “The family tells us that Sukhmandeep had no enmity with anyone. We are working to uncover the motive and arrest the accused,” he added.

His father, Manjit Singh, 59, a retired government employee from the local bodies department said, “My son and his friends had gone to the wedding function of Inderpal Singh of Gagrewal village on our Mahindra Scorpio SUV at Jamba palace in Dhilwan village. After he returned around 1am and was parking the car, we heard gunshots. We rushed out to find him injured. He was declared brought dead to the hospital”

Baba Bakala DSP Harkrishan Singh, Beas SHO Kirandeep Singh and other police officers reached the spot. The SHO said a team of forensic experts had taken samples from the spot. “We are examining CCTV footage to ascertain the identity of the accused,” he said. A case has been registered under sections 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC and under Section 25 of the Arms Act.