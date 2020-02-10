e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / 23-year-old man shot dead outside house in Baba Bakala

23-year-old man shot dead outside house in Baba Bakala

Victim had returned from Canada seven months ago; police unclear on the motive as family says he had no enmity with anyone

cities Updated: Feb 10, 2020 22:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

Amritsar Unidentified car-borne men shot dead a 23-year-old man, Sukhmandeep Singh, outside his house in Naurangpur Butala village under Baba Bakala sub-division about 1am on Monday. Police said he was declared brought dead at a hospital in Baba Bakala town with two bullet injuries in the chest. Sukhmandeep had gone to Canada for further studies and had returned seven months ago; he had completed an ETT (Elementary Teacher Training) course and a module in footwear in the state.

Monday’s murder is the second such incident involving a foreign-returned victim in Baba Bakala sub-division in the past six weeks. In December, three assailants had pumped had 16 bullets into US-based NRI, Balwant Singh, 30, at his native Jodha village.

SSP-rural Vikramjit Singh Duggal said motive for Sukhmandeep’s murder was unclear. “The family tells us that Sukhmandeep had no enmity with anyone. We are working to uncover the motive and arrest the accused,” he added.

His father, Manjit Singh, 59, a retired government employee from the local bodies department said, “My son and his friends had gone to the wedding function of Inderpal Singh of Gagrewal village on our Mahindra Scorpio SUV at Jamba palace in Dhilwan village. After he returned around 1am and was parking the car, we heard gunshots. We rushed out to find him injured. He was declared brought dead to the hospital”

Baba Bakala DSP Harkrishan Singh, Beas SHO Kirandeep Singh and other police officers reached the spot. The SHO said a team of forensic experts had taken samples from the spot. “We are examining CCTV footage to ascertain the identity of the accused,” he said. A case has been registered under sections 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC and under Section 25 of the Arms Act.

top news
One CM seat, 21 centres and 2,600 staff: EC gears up for counting day
One CM seat, 21 centres and 2,600 staff: EC gears up for counting day
How India quietly planned the evacuation of 600 Indian students from Wuhan
How India quietly planned the evacuation of 600 Indian students from Wuhan
Man gives triple talaq to wife in UP, sets her on fire over dowry demands
Man gives triple talaq to wife in UP, sets her on fire over dowry demands
IndiGo captain suspended for threatening wheelchair-bound passenger
IndiGo captain suspended for threatening wheelchair-bound passenger
Fresh batch of foreign diplomats to visit Jammu and Kashmir this week
Fresh batch of foreign diplomats to visit Jammu and Kashmir this week
Why the Delhi election matters | Opinion
Why the Delhi election matters | Opinion
India Predicted XI: Pant to return, multiple changes in line for 3rd ODI
India Predicted XI: Pant to return, multiple changes in line for 3rd ODI
Watch: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut reacts to RSS message that ‘Hindu is not BJP’
Watch: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut reacts to RSS message that ‘Hindu is not BJP’
trending topics
Delhi Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Oscars 2020General RawatOscars 2020 Winners

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities