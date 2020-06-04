24 more test positive for Covid-19 in Himachal, tally rises to 383

cities

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 23:03 IST

Twenty-four more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, taking the state’s tally to 383, officials said.

Seven cases were reported from Sirmaur, four each from Kangra and Hamirpur, three each from Mandi and Chamba and one each from Kullu and Bilaspur.

SEVEN FRESH INFECTIONS IN SIRMAUR

Sirmaur deputy commissioner RK Pruthi said seven people, including four who returned from Saharanpur and two from Delhi, have tested positive for the virus. All of them were under institutional quarantine.

A woman, whose sample was collected randomly, has also tested positive. She was admitted at Nahan Medical College a few days ago and her contacts are being traced, the DC said.

With four more people testing positive on Thursday, the number of cases in Kangra district has risen to 98.

Deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said among the four fresh infections, three had returned from Delhi and one from the US.

A 30-year-old man from Baijnath had returned from Delhi in his vehicle on May 28 and was under institutional quarantine. A 17-year-old youth, also from Baijnath, had returned from Delhi in a taxi and was in home quarantine.

The third patient is a 46-year-old woman who had returned from Delhi in a taxi and was in home quarantine.

A 25-year-old man, who arrived from the US in a Spicejet flight on May 29, has also tested positive.

THREE CASES IN MANDI DISTRICT

Three people have tested positive in Mandi district. All of them were under home quarantine.

Mandi deputy commissioner Rugved Milind Thakur said two patients are from Dharampur sub-division and the third is from Gumma area of Jogindernagar sub-division.

Four new cases were reported from Hamirpur and three from Chamba. Besides, one case each was recorded in Kullu, Shimla and Bilaspur.

199 ACTIVE CASES, 175 CURED

Active cases in the state stand at 199, special secretary (health) Nipun Jindal said.

He said eleven of the 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh are affected by Covid-19. Tribal district of Lahaul & Spiti is the only Covid-free district.

So far, the state’s tally is 383 cases with five fatalities.

Hamirpur is the worst-hit district with 118 cases followed by Kangra with 98 cases. A total of 40 cases have been reported in Una, 32 in Solan, 28 in Chamba, 20 each in Bilaspur and Mandi, 11 each in Shimla and Sirmaur, three in Kullu and two in Kinnaur.

Till date, a total of 175 people have recovered.