24-year-old Mumbai man held for supplying drugs, ₹27.5-lakh MD seized

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 01:11 IST

The anti-narcotics cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested a 24-year-old alleged drug supplier from south Mumbai with mephedrone (MD) worth ₹27.50 lakh. He was produced in the court and remanded in the police custody till December 28.

Preliminary probe has revealed that the accused, Mohammad Nawaj Mohammad Ejaz Shaikh, was allegedly involved in the supply of drug from the past two years and several drug peddlers used to buy MD from him. The police also suspect that he was also in touch with drug suppliers from other states.

Shaikh, a resident of Bara Imam Road in south Mumbai, sells spare parts of motorcycles. In the evening, he supplies drugs to small peddlers as well as consumers, said the police. Many of his consumers used to visit his residence to buy MD, said deputy commissioner of police Datta Nalawade of ANC.

Following a tip-off, officers of Azad Maidan ANC laid a trap near his home on Wednesday evening and arrested him. During the search, they seized 275 grams of MD, said a police officer. The police also found a chopper which he used to carry while delivering the contraband to his customers, said Nalawade.

Earlier, Shaikh had been booked by JJ Marg police in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case for allegedly selling 29 grams of MD to a peddler.