₹240 crore infra boost for Punjab industry

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 22:45 IST

The ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises has approved around ₹240 crores for infrastructural development and common facilitation centers in 17 industrial focal points in Punjab.

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) had submitted a detailed project report last year regarding the infrastructural requirements of focal points in Punjab. On the basis of this, the grant has been approved under micro and small enterprises cluster development program (MSE–CDP) to Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC).

Under MSE–CDP, the ministry has allocated funds for two purposes – creation of common facilitation centres (CFC) and industrial infrastructure development (IID). A total of 7 CFCs and 17 IIDs have been approved.

Assistant director MSME, Deepak Jaitely, who is the nodal officer of Punjab for this scheme, told HT that the centre is contributing 80% share in this scheme while the state government will contribute 20%. He said more than 50% units in these focal points are micro scale, which will benefit from the scheme.

He added that the state government has not yet contributed its share and it is seeking time citing cash crunch. “We (Union ministry) have already released our share of grant for 6 IID projects and 2 CFCs, while the rest will also receive funds within this financial year,” said Jaitely.

Four facilitation centres are being constructed in Ludhiana, and one each in Patiala, Phagwara and Mohali. The centres, to cost around ₹15 crores each, will have upgraded technology, training and testing centers for various industries.