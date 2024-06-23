25 injured after state transport bus rams into tree in Maharashtra's Pune
Three to four passengers have sustained serious injuries following the bus accident in Pune, according to police
Around 25 passengers were injured after a Maharashtra state transport bus rammed into a tree in Pune on Sunday.
The incident took place near Sahajpur Phata in Yavat village.
ALSO READ: Pune Porsche crash: Bombay HC raises concerns over juvenile’s mental health
Around 25 passengers were injured in the accident, reported PTI.
Three to four passengers received serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital, PTI quoted Narayan Deshmukh, Police Inspector, Yavat Police station, as saying.
The bus was on the way from Pandharpur in Solapur district to Mumbai.
ALSO READ: Himachal: 4 killed in HRTC bus accident in Shimla’s Jubbal sub division
"A truck suddenly stopped on the way and in a bid to avoid a collision, the bus veered off the road and rammed into a roadside tree," inspector Deshmukh said.
ALSO READ: Haryana bus accident: FIR says 'drunk' driver ignored children's pleas to slow down; 10 points
The police informed that injured persons were admitted to a private hospital in Loni Kalbhor, which is 25.7 km away from Sahajpur Phata.
(with inputs from PTI)
Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News