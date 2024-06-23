 25 injured after state transport bus rams into tree in Maharashtra's Pune - Hindustan Times
25 injured after state transport bus rams into tree in Maharashtra's Pune

ByHT News Desk
Jun 23, 2024 05:01 PM IST

Three to four passengers have sustained serious injuries following the bus accident in Pune, according to police

Around 25 passengers were injured after a Maharashtra state transport bus rammed into a tree in Pune on Sunday.

The incident took place near Sahajpur Phata in Yavat village.
The incident took place near Sahajpur Phata in Yavat village. (ANI Twitter)

The incident took place near Sahajpur Phata in Yavat village.

Around 25 passengers were injured in the accident, reported PTI.

Three to four passengers received serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital, PTI quoted Narayan Deshmukh, Police Inspector, Yavat Police station, as saying.

The bus was on the way from Pandharpur in Solapur district to Mumbai.

"A truck suddenly stopped on the way and in a bid to avoid a collision, the bus veered off the road and rammed into a roadside tree," inspector Deshmukh said.

The police informed that injured persons were admitted to a private hospital in Loni Kalbhor, which is 25.7 km away from Sahajpur Phata.

(with inputs from PTI)

News / Cities / 25 injured after state transport bus rams into tree in Maharashtra's Pune
