Himachal: 4 killed in HRTC bus accident in Shimla’s Jubbal sub division

Four people, including the driver and the conductor of a Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, died when it met with an accident in Jubbal sub division of Shimla district on Friday. The Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus that met with an accident in Jubbal sub division of Shimla district on Friday. (X)

“The accident took place at 6.45am after the bus overturned on the road. In all, there were five passengers besides the driver and the conductor. Three injured have been admitted to the civil hospital in Rohru,” Rohan Chand Thakur, the HRTC managing director, said.

The bus was going from Kuddu to Giltari village in Jubbal when it veered off the road and overturned near Chaurien village.

The driver, Karam Dass, and conductor Rakesh Kumar died on the spot. The other two deceased were identified as Birma Devi and Dhan Shah from Nepal.

Three others, Jiyender Rangta, Deepika Thakur and Hast Bahadur, were critically injured and hospitalised in Rohru.

Deputy commissioner Anupam Kashyap rushed to the spot and directed the civil administration to disburse ex-gratia relief to the next of kin of the deceased.

Jubbal sub divisional magistrate Ranjeet Sanhkyan als reached the spot to supervise the rescue.

State education minister Rohit Thakur, who represents the Jubbal-Kotkhai constituency in the assembly, expressed grief over the accident.