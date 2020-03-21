25-year-old cabbie found dead in Greater Noida

cities

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 19:12 IST

A 25-year-old cab driver was allegedly found dead in his car near the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Jarcha on Saturday morning. The victim was identified as Arjun Kumar, a native of Amroha. He lived in a rented accommodation in Greater Noida.

Satish Kumar, the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Greater Noida, said that local people informed the police at 10am about the murder. “A team from the Jarcha police station reached the spot and found the victim fatally wounded in his Maruti Suzuki Celerio. The car was parked at an underpass of the Expressway,” he said.

The victim was rushed to a private hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police said the victim has received critical injuries on head and body.

The victim worked as a cab driver with an app-based cab aggregator. ACP Kumar said that the police investigation shows the victim was hit on his head with a hard object. “There was a blood-stained fire extinguisher in the cab. It appears the assailants used the fire extinguisher to hit the victim,” he said. The police and forensic experts reached the spot and collected evidence in the case.

The police said that the criminals had not snatched any valuables of the victim. “Prima facie investigation shows the murder was due to enmity. We have informed the victim’s family members about the matter. We are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the suspects,” he said.

The police have registered a case against unknown persons under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC). The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and medical reports are presently awaited.