What happens when you quit therapy midway? Psychologist warns of anxiety relapse

Continuing with therapy requires commitment, but with consistency, mental health challenges may begin to feel more manageable. Once the immediate problems subside, some people choose to leave therapy, believing it has served its purpose. The bigger picture may tell a different story. Could discontinuing therapy midway leave underlying problems unresolved and heighten the chances of symptoms returning?



ALSO READ: Does anxiety affect fertility in men and women? Doctor explains link with egg and sperm health A mental health professional walked us through one of the possible consequences of leaving therapy midway. Neha Cadabam, senior psychologist and executive director at Cadabams Hospitals, offered insights into anxiety relapse and explained why quitting therapy prematurely may heighten the risk of symptoms returning, even after they have initially improved. Why do people quit therapy midway, and how does that increase the risk of relapse?

Ensure you talk to your therapist about unresolved triggers, otherwise relapse may happen when you quit. (Picture credit: Freepik)

First, the expert brought to notice a common misconception in mental healthcare: when symptoms improve after weeks or months and life begins to feel more manageable, people may assume that treatment can also stop. But does symptom improvement alone qualify as successful therapy? The psychologist clarified that it does not and added, "Symptom improvement is only one phase of recovery. The later stages of treatment focus on identifying triggers, strengthening coping strategies, addressing underlying psychological patterns, and reducing the likelihood of future relapse.” So, what happens when you leave therapy midway, and what are the possible risks? Since the underlying problems may remain unresolved, Neha warned that people may return to the same environments, stressors, and behavioural patterns without having developed sufficient resilience to manage them effectively. Has the mental healthcare professional noticed in clinical practice? Neha confirmed that many patients, especially young adults, who had previously recovered from anxiety, are returning during prolonged periods of uncertainty with signs of a possible relapse. She identified some of the factors leading to this pattern and said, "Continuous exposure to distressing news, economic concerns, workplace pressures, geopolitical conflicts, and constant digital engagement appears to be reactivating underlying vulnerabilities that had never been fully addressed.” How do anxiety relapses show up in clinics?

Brain fog and poor concentration are some of the signs that can indicate an anxiety relapse. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

The expert noticed an interesting shift happening in how young adults now seek clinical help for anxiety. They may have previously reported emotional distress; many now initially reach out with physical or cognitive complaints. This suggests how closely intertwined mental and physical health can be. Neha described the initial complaints, which are mostly connected to physical health: “They present with complaints such as brain fog, poor concentration, emotional numbness, irritability, persistent fatigue, disturbed sleep, or simply feeling mentally overwhelmed. Some believe they are experiencing burnout or cognitive decline. It is only after a comprehensive psychological assessment that an underlying relapse of anxiety becomes evident.” What is anxiety relapse, and how is it different from regular anxiety? Now that we have discussed anxiety relapse as one of the possible consequences of discontinuing therapy prematurely, how is it different from regular anxiety?



Neha described, "It is different from the everyday anxiety everyone experiences before an exam, an interview, or a major life event. In an anxiety relapse, the underlying disorder re-emerges, often affecting daily functioning, relationships, work, and overall quality of life.” Unlike everyday anxiety, which is generally associated with a particular stressful situation, a relapse has a broader and more persistent impact on a person's relationships, work, and ability to manage daily life. The psychologist further shed light on one of the trends, “One of the clinical trends we are increasingly observing is among young adults, particularly those between 20 and 35 years of age. Many had previously undergone treatment, experienced improvement, and then discontinued therapy or medication because they believed they had recovered completely. Months or even years later, they return with a relapse, often triggered by new life stressors or prolonged periods of uncertainty.” What are the warning signs that your anxiety may be returning?

If you feel constantly like you are on the edge, you may be anxious. (Picture credit: Unsplash)