Inside the '19th-century Ramgarh bungalow where Rabindranath Tagore wrote Nobel Prize-winning Gitanjali'

Forget the crowded mall road and packed lakeside hotels of Nainital. If you want history with your mountain holiday, the hills of Kumaon have a secret worth booking. Also read | Magical night safaris, sunset boat rides, regal thalis: 2 unforgettable days of pure luxury in Mewar's private forest

More than a stay, a piece of literary history On September 10, Neemrana Hotels shared an Instagram post that would stop every bibliophile mid-scroll: "Wake up in the 19th-century Writers’ Bungalow at Ramgarh, where Rabindranath Tagore stayed in the early 1900s while writing Gitanjali, the work that got him the Nobel Prize in Literature!"

It is not a metaphor. The same stone-and-wood bungalow where Tagore stayed, walked, and wrote some of the verses that would win India its first Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913 is a boutique homestay.

Located about 35 km from Nainital, Ramgarh has long been called the fruit bowl of Kumaon. In Tagore's time, it was pure isolation — pine forests, apple orchards, and snow peaks. That quiet is exactly what Neemrana has tried to preserve.

The property is a cluster of six heritage cottages, but the soul of it is The Writers’ Bungalow, built in 1860. Unlike restored heritage hotels, Neemrana has kept the bones intact — whitewashed brick, exposed beams, slate floors, wooden rafters, bay windows — and layered it with thoughtful design. The website gives a detailed look at The Writers’ Bungalow's two signature rooms.