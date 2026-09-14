Inside the '19th-century Ramgarh bungalow where Rabindranath Tagore wrote Nobel Prize-winning Gitanjali'
Tucked away in the Kumaon hills is a quiet piece of literary history — The Writers’ Bungalow, where Nobel laureate 'Rabindranath Tagore stayed'. Take a tour.
Forget the crowded mall road and packed lakeside hotels of Nainital. If you want history with your mountain holiday, the hills of Kumaon have a secret worth booking. Also read | Magical night safaris, sunset boat rides, regal thalis: 2 unforgettable days of pure luxury in Mewar's private forest
More than a stay, a piece of literary history
On September 10, Neemrana Hotels shared an Instagram post that would stop every bibliophile mid-scroll: "Wake up in the 19th-century Writers’ Bungalow at Ramgarh, where Rabindranath Tagore stayed in the early 1900s while writing Gitanjali, the work that got him the Nobel Prize in Literature!"
It is not a metaphor. The same stone-and-wood bungalow where Tagore stayed, walked, and wrote some of the verses that would win India its first Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913 is a boutique homestay.
Located about 35 km from Nainital, Ramgarh has long been called the fruit bowl of Kumaon. In Tagore's time, it was pure isolation — pine forests, apple orchards, and snow peaks. That quiet is exactly what Neemrana has tried to preserve.
The property is a cluster of six heritage cottages, but the soul of it is The Writers’ Bungalow, built in 1860. Unlike restored heritage hotels, Neemrana has kept the bones intact — whitewashed brick, exposed beams, slate floors, wooden rafters, bay windows — and layered it with thoughtful design. The website gives a detailed look at The Writers’ Bungalow's two signature rooms.
The Bird suite: light, air and quiet
The Bird suite is tranquillity by design. Neemrana's own description says it best: “The sun rises over the high ranges and enters the Bird suite from its bay window.” Crisp white-painted brick walls create a rustic, textured backdrop. The ceiling has white-painted exposed beams with a simple fan, keeping the 19th-century volume intact. At the centre is a large wooden bed, dressed in yellow and green linen.
What gives the room its drama is colour. Deep purple curtains frame the tall windows and glass doors, cutting a rich contrast against the white walls and the intense green outside. Attached is a separate dining nook under a sloped, whitewashed wooden ceiling with exposed rafters. Dark flooring grounds the space, with a traditional wooden dining table, a vintage dark-wood cabinet.
The Butterfly room: colour, cosiness and character
If Bird suite is meditative, the Butterfly room is joyful. It keeps the same heritage shell — white brick walls, wooden floors — but plays with a more eclectic, slightly bohemian palette. The room centres on a metal-frame four-poster bed facing the fireplace, its headboard detailed with delicate motifs.
The real charm is the bay window with built-in wooden benches — a perfect reading nook. The curtains feature a dense floral pattern in reds, ochres and yellows, layered with solid green drapes; combined with vintage side tables, and lamps, it feels warm, lived-in, and very Kumaoni-colonial.
Together, the two suites show how heritage preservation does not have to mean museum-like freezing of space. At The Writers' Bungalow, you are not just booking a room with a mountain view. You are staying in a place where one of the world's greatest poems was shaped by the light, the silence, and the same sunrise that still enters through that bay window today.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More