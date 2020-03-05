e-paper
Home / Cities / 25-year-old youth ‘in relationship’ with minor booked for rape in Ludhiana

25-year-old youth ‘in relationship’ with minor booked for rape in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Mar 05, 2020 23:07 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
 Four days after Childline authorities at the Ludhiana railway station rescued a 13-year-old girl while she was trying to flee to Amritsar with her allegedly lover, aged 25, police have lodged a rape case against the youth.

As per the police, the victim told them that she had been in a relationship with the accused and had even got pregnant twice but aborted the baby with medicines. The accused is said to be her neighbour.

The girl, in her statement to the police, said, “When my parents used to leave for their work, I used to meet him at his house. We were in a physical relationship and I got pregnant twice but terminated it with pills. Later, when I asked him to marry me, he agreed and then left for his village near Delhi.”

“On February 23, he returned and asked me to accompany him to his residence in Delhi. I informed my parents and my mother even gave me permission to go. For two days, we stayed at the Rose Garden. Later on March 1, we decided to go to Amritsar and went to the railway station, where the childline team found me,” she revealed.

Kulwinder Singh, coordinator, childline, Ludhiana railway station, said the girl has been sent to Shri Balaji Prem Ashram, as she refused to go home and was urging her parents to lie to the police that she was 19 instead of 13. 

A case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused at Daresi police station. The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

