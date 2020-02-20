25-yr-old arrested for posting ‘derogatory’ photo of CM Yogi on social media

cities

A 25-year-old man was arrested Thursday for allegedly posting a “derogatory” photo of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on a social media platform.

The suspect, identified as Chand Quraishi, is a resident of Jewar and runs a dairy business in the village, the police said.

Ashok Mishra, mandal president (Jewar), Bharatiya Janata Party had filed a complained in the matter at Jewar police station. Mishra said his subordinates had informed him that a man was mischievously posting “derogatory” photos and posts on his social media account and was disturbing communal harmony.

“On Wednesday, the suspect posted a derogatory photo on his social media post. The photo that was related to UP CM Yogi Adityanath was offensive. Local people had started complaining about the photo after which we filed a complaint with the police,” Mishra said.

A screenshot of the post was also shared on a microblogging site by local BJP functionaries who tagged the Noida police and demanded Quraishi’s arrest.

Deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh, said that based on the complaint a case was registered against the suspect under Section 153B (imputation, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The suspect was picked up from his house for questioning. He confessed to sharing the post. He was arrested and produced in Surajpur district and sessions court. The court sent him to judicial custody Wednesday,” Singh said.

The suspect had reportedly deleted the photo in question after a police complaint was filed against him.