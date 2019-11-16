26-year-old raped in Hisar, one booked

cities

The Hisar police have registered a case against an unknown person for allegedly raping a 26-year-old married woman here two months back.

The accused has also been booked under the SC/ST Act and investigation into the matter has been taken up, they added.

The complainant, who belongs to Bibipur village under Jind district, told police that she had come to Hisar to meet her elder sister in September.

On September 9, the woman, while returning, was waiting outside a bus stand located near Satrod area when a car stopped near her. “The accused had offered me a lift to Jind in his car. During the journey, he offered me a drink laced with some intoxicant and when I fell unconscious, he took me to some hotel and raped me,” the woman alleged.

Police said the woman told her husband about the matter after two months following which the couple approached them.

“A case of rape under Section 376 and Section 3 of the SC/ST Act has been registered against an unknown person and investigation is on into the matter,” police spokesperson Chander Bhan said.