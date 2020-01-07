27-year-old loses ₹50K while filing online complaint

cities

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 00:04 IST

More than two months after a 27-year-old banker from Rabale lost ₹49,995 while trying to file a complaint online against an app-based cab driver, police have lodged a first information report (FIR).

The incident took place on October 25 when the complainant, who requested anonymity, was booking an app-based cab from KEM Hospital, Parel, to Badlapur.

The banker had accompanied his friend to the hospital where the latter’s mother had been admitted.

When the cab driver arrived, the driver said the fare would be ₹2,000, but the amount showed as ₹1,300 on the complainant’s phone. He then tried to lodge a complaint online but was unable to do so.

“I searched online for the customer care contact and found a number. The person who answered the call claimed to be an executive and said I needed to transfer ₹1 to lodge a complaint. I was reluctant but the executive said the complaint has already been processed,” the banker said.

The ‘executive’ sent him a transaction link for an e-wallet. When used it to complete the transaction, he realised ₹49,995 had been withdrawn from his bank account. The banker approached the police but they did not register a case.

“I did the rounds of the police station every day but the police kept delaying filing the FIR. Finally, when the station got a new senior inspector, the FIR was registered on Saturday,” he said.

“We will look into the reason for the delay in filing the FIR,” said Yogesh Gawde, senior inspector, Rabale police station.